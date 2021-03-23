Fact Check-This is not evidence that the Bristol police protest was staged

Social media users have claimed that a violent protest against new policing laws in Britain was staged, because two police vehicles at the scene were pictured with the same number plate. This is incorrect.

On March 21, thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre of Bristol, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests (here).

The demonstration began peacefully but was later turned into a violent disorder by a small minority, the local force, Avon and Somerset Police, said.

On social media, users have claimed that two police vehicles at the protest had the same number plate – and that this registration number is linked to a vehicle with an expired MOT.

“This protest is a staged event to give the police stricter powers on lockdown because they know the people cannot stand the lies anymore”, one user wrote (here ).

The post compares a picture of a burnt-out police car with the number plate ‘WX17 FHR’ to an image of a police van with a partially visible plate. The first letters of the van’s registration number are ‘WX17 F’.

It also points to a government webpage, which appears to show that the vehicle registered as ‘WX17 FHR’ has an expired MOT.

But this is not evidence that the protest was staged.

Firstly, police vehicles that are maintained in an approved workshop are exempt from MOTs (here).

Secondly, the number plates of the two vehicles are not the same. As footage from the scene shows, the complete registration number of the van is ‘WX17 FKY’ (here ) (Timecode - 1:56:17).

VERDICT

False. The two vehicles have different registration numbers. Police vehicles maintained in an approved workshop are exempt from MOTs.

