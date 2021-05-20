Fact Check-The UK has not just repealed the Genocide Act

Social media users have claimed the British government recently revoked the Genocide Act, suggesting this was evidence of plans to deliberately harm the public.

The Genocide Act of 1969 act was revoked in 2001 (bit.ly/3fzR3uc) and replaced with the International Criminal Court Act (here). This act prohibits genocide alongside crimes against humanity and war crimes (here).

The change in the legislation followed the introduction of a multilateral treaty called the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which came into force in 2002 (here). The statute created a permanent global court and a new international legal system that gave nation states the primary responsibility to prosecute crimes like genocide (here).

The ICC was established to handle atrocities like the Rwandan genocide (here) and war crimes in former Yugoslavia (here). Prior to the ICC’s creation, temporary tribunals were created to deal with specific situations, like the Nuremberg Tribunals which tried Nazi war criminals (here).

Fact-checkers Full Fact (here) suggested social media users may have been confused by the British government website, which stated information about the Genocide Act was updated on May 8 (here). This did not mean the act was repealed on May 8, but reflected when the webpage was last checked by the editorial team. As of May 20, the webpage was last updated on May 18 (here).

False. The British government has not just repealed the 1969 Genocide Act; it was replaced in 2001 by the International Criminal Court Act.

