Fact Check-‘Support our law enforcement’ truck owned by independent wholesaler, not Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch says

A truck with the Budweiser logo and the words “support our law enforcement” on its side is not officially associated with Budweiser, despite social media claims to the contrary.

Shared over 17,000 times, the posts show pictures of the truck with the caption “Thank you Budweiser for having the balls to say it!!!!” (here , here , here , here).

These pro-law enforcement posts are being shared around the time that ex-policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd (here), and when protests erupted after Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer on April 11, 2021, also in Minneapolis (here).

Lacey Clifford, Senior Director of Marketing Communications for Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser, told Reuters via email, “The truck you’re asking about is owned by an independently operated wholesaler and is not affiliated with Budweiser. We’ve been informed that the truck in the photo is no longer in service.”

The truck resembles a delivery truck designed to pay tribute to local law enforcement that was unveiled by beverage distributor Bernie Little Distributors in Florida in August 2018, as seen here and here . Bernie Little Distributors did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. The truck is not affiliated to Budweiser, the company said, and appears to resemble a truck unveiled by an independent wholesaler in Florida in 2018.

