Fact Check-California’s mail-in ballot provisions were approved prior to Delta variant becoming prevalent in the U.S.

As the state of California prepares to hold a recall election to vote on whether its governor Gavin Newsom should be removed, social media posts misleadingly said that the Delta variant was being used as an excuse to provide mail-in voting.

It is true that every registered voter in the state will receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election on Sept. 14, but the decision regarding mail-in voting was made in February 2021, months before the Delta variant was prevalent in the U.S.

A tweet with over 9,640 retweets reads: “Due to new “delta variant” California will be mailing in ballots for recall election. You can’t make this shit up. Setting it up for @GavinNewsom to stay in power. If you can’t see how obvious the corruption & lies are then you’re truly lost.” (see archived version: here )

Two posts replicating the tweet on Instagram can be seen here here.

The Republican-led drive to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will go to a special vote on Sept. 14. In California, a recall - a process by which elected officials or judges can be removed from office before the end of their terms - entails a two-part ballot. Voters decide whether they want to remove the sitting governor and then on the same ballot choose a replacement ( here ).

More information about the upcoming recall election can be found in a Reuters explainer here.

The Senate Bill No. 29 ( here ), approved by Newsom on Feb. 19, extended the requirement of mail-in ballots “to all elections proclaimed or conducted prior to January 1, 2022.”

The Associated Press reported about the legislature’s move at the time, here.

According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant did not account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United states until the first week of July ( here ). By July 20 it made up more than 80% of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. ( here ).

Delta is one of four variants of the new coronavirus creating concern in the United States ( here ). Also called B.1.617.2, Delta was initially identified in India and was identified in the United States in March 2021 ( bit.ly/3rlcxAi ). The Delta variant is a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2).

Jenna Dresner of the California Secretary of State’s office confirmed to Reuters that in February, SB-29 extended the legislation that had been passed by state lawmakers ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 election to ensure mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person voting options are also available to Californians for the recall election.

VERDICT

False. A California bill from Feb. 2021 extended the requirement to send mail in ballots to all registered voters for all elections throughout this year, months before the Delta variant was prevalent in the U.S.

