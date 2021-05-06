Fact Check-Widely shared protest photo was captured in 2018 and does not show a Quebec anti-lockdown rally

Hundreds of Facebook users have shared a photo taken in the United States in 2018 with a caption the incorrectly suggests it shows a recent rally in Canada against COVID-19 restrictions.

The photo has been shared in the form of a screenshot from an Instagram account, which is location-tagged and captioned in Montreal, Quebec. Dated May 2, 2021, the caption reads: “Yes we have arrived and we are fighting for freedom!” while the photo itself shows a public space filled with thousands of people (here , here , here).

Quebec is slowly beginning to re-open the province after a difficult third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total 353,475 infections have been recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic, while 10,959 Québécois have lost their lives (here).

On May 1, thousands of people marched in Montreal against current restrictions, Canadian media reported (here , here); however, the photo shared widely on Facebook does not show this protest.

Rather, the photo was captured in 2018 in Washington DC during the “March For Our Lives” rally for gun control. It was taken by an agency photographer on Pennsylvania Avenue (here). Other photos from the same location have similarly been used in previous false posts that have been addressed by Reuters (here).

VERDICT

False. The photo was captured in the U.S. in 2018 during a gun control rally.

