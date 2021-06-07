Fact Check-Alyssa Carson, 20, has not been selected for a Mars mission

Social media posts have claimed a 20-year-old woman called Alyssa Carson is preparing to become the first human on Mars, and that she will never return to Earth. This is not accurate. While Carson has strong ambitions to be the first person to step foot on the Red Planet, she is yet to be selected for a mission.

Shared thousands of times, the Facebook posts read: “Meet Alyssa Carson ,She can’t get married. She can’t have kids. She is preparing to become the first human on Mars and She will never return to Earth.” (here , here , here , here).

Carson is an American who, according to her website, has had the ambition of becoming an astronaut and going to Mars since the age of three (nasablueberry.com/about/).

She has been preparing for the role by attending numerous shuttle launches, Space Camps and Academies.

But she has yet to be selected for a mission, and when these missions do go ahead, it is expected that crew members will return to Earth.

United States space agency NASA, which has plans to send humans to Mars in the future (mars.nasa.gov/#red_planet/5), said it was not affiliated with Carsen.

“NASA has lots of ways we engage with students to promote NASA’s core missions and space exploration in general, and we love to see students get interested and excited,” a spokesperson for the agency told Reuters in an email. “However, we do not have any formal relationship with Ms. Carson.”

At this time, crew assignments for Mars missions also have not yet been made, the spokesperson added.

Carsen does not have the qualifications to become a NASA astronaut, which among other things requires a master's degree in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics (here).

Carsen’s father, Ben, told Reuters in an email: “Alyssa’s goal has always been to be one of the first to Mars and she has been working on making such a unique resume that she will be selected for the mission.”

He said that she is in touch with every space agency in the world, and that “with so many agencies and private companies working on this we do not know exactly what the plan will be.”

NASA told Reuters that while it intends to establish a “long term presence” on and around the moon, it will always bring crew members home.

“It is the intention to bring people back from Mars,” Ben Carsen agreed. He added that if a one-way trip was the only option, his daughter would still go.

Speaking to Teen Vogue in 2018, Carson also expressed the belief that she would return home after going to Mars (here).

“I did the same thing as other kids, like switching my mind about careers, wanting to be a teacher or the president one day,” she said at the time.

“But the way I always thought about it was I would become an astronaut, go to Mars, come back, and then be a teacher or the president.”

VERDICT

False. While Carson has strong ambitions to be the first person on Mars, she is yet to be selected for a mission.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .