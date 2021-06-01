Fact Check-CDC data shows around 50% of U.S. population have received COVID-19 vaccine dose

Half of the U.S. population have already had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As such, claims circulating on social media that CDC data shows 70% of Americans are declining the vaccine are not true.

The posts (here , here , here) show a screenshot of a Facebook post that says, “Turns out the CDC quietly released data showing that 7 out of 10 Americans are declining the experimental gene therapy. While the world is trying to convince you you’re on the fringe of humanity you’re actually in the majority.” Captions include, “Hmmm interesting! CDC says 7 out of 10 Americans are not wanting the shot!” (here , here)

Human gene therapy modifies or manipulates genes to treat a disease (here , here). Reuters has previously debunked false claims that the COVID-19 vaccines alter the recipient’s genetics, here , here and here .

If 70% of Americans were refusing the vaccine, as the social media posts claim, a maximum of 30% of the U.S. population could be vaccinated. However, on May 26 when most of the posts started to appear, CDC data showed that 39.3% of the total population in the United States were fully vaccinated and 49.4% had received at least one dose, as seen here . At the time of publication of this article the latest CDC data from May 30 here showed that 40.7% of the total U.S. population were fully vaccinated and 50.5% had received at least one dose. Regularly updated CDC data on vaccine uptake can be seen here .

A CDC report here says that in December 2020, 32.1% of adults questioned did not intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, while 49.1% did intend to get vaccinated and 18.9% were somewhat likely to get the vaccine.

Reuters found no evidence that the CDC had published data suggesting that 7 out of 10 Americans were declining the vaccine (here).

The CDC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The United States Census bureau COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows here that as of May 10, 11.4% of U.S. adults aged 18 or over were “hesitant” about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning they would either “definitely not” take it (7.2%) or “probably not” take it (4.1%). At the time of publication of this article, the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation (www.kff.org/about-us/) COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed here that 66% of the U.S. public had already got their COVID-19 vaccine or want to get it ASAP, leaving 32% who will wait and see (12%), only get it if required (7%) or will definitely not get it (13%).

A May poll of 1,249 U.S. adults by PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist here showed that 24% of U.S. adults do not plan to get vaccinated. A poll of 802 U.S. adults by Monmouth University in March here also found that 24% of Americans claim they will never get the vaccine and 21% prefer to let other people get it first to see how it goes.

VERDICT

False. As of May 30, approximately 50% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning it would be impossible for 70% of Americans to have declined the vaccine.

