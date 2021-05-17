Fact Check-U.S. Census did not confirm that ‘millions less voted in the 2020 election than official results’ showed

Posts saying that the United States Census Bureau reported that 4 million fewer people voted in the 2020 election than official results are false. A report released this year by the bureau that shows numbers of individuals who reported whether they voted or not was misinterpreted. The report does not show official numbers but rather the results of a survey including more than 36 million individuals who did not respond and which the claim did not consider.

The text on one post reads: “READ: Census reveals weird anomaly: Shows MILLIONS less voted in 2020 election than official results.” Some posts link to an article (archived archive.ph/Mtnhw ) with the same headline as the text above.

The article says that “According to the Census, the recorded number of people voting in 2020 was tallied at 154,628,000. On the other hand, official results place the number of actual ballots cast slightly north of 158 million. That’s a discrepancy of nearly four million votes.”

Over 159 million people voted in the 2020 Presidential election (www.electproject.org/2020g , here).

The U.S. Census “Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2020” report dated April 2021 is visible here and the current population survey itself is visible here .

It is true that this Census report tallies to 154,628,000 for people who reported that they voted. However, this report shows the results of a survey, not an official record of every person who voted in the election. The report recorded responses from 154,628,000 people who reported that they voted and 40,561,000 that reported they did not vote.

It also shows 36,404,000 people who were classified as having “no response to voting”, which includes individuals who were not asked if they voted, those who responded “don’t know” or refused to answer. This information is available at the very bottom of the excel sheet in Table 1 here .

The claims therefore fail to consider whether the over 36 million people who were classified as “no response to voting” cast votes or not.

False. A U.S. Census Bureau report showing results of a survey did not show about 4 million less people voted in the 2020 election than what was shown on official results. The report notes that over 36 million people chose not to respond regarding whether they voted or not.

