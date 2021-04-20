Fact Check-Derek Chauvin did not have his hand in his pocket while kneeling on George Floyd

Footage of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, does not show him with his left hand in his pocket as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. Contrary to claims on social media, Chauvin is wearing dark gloves that blend in with the color of his pants.

The claim has recirculated on social media during the former policeman’s murder trial, which came nearly a year after Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was handcuffed and lying prone on the ground, for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store in Minneapolis (here).

Floyd’s dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States (here).

The extensive video footage of Floyd's death from multiple angles has become a central part of the prosecution's case. Jurors have spent hours watching and re-watching the videos played in the courtroom (here).

The image shared in the posts is a screenshot from a video of the scene filmed by Darnella Frazier, who witnessed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and shared the footage on Facebook (here).

The caption on one post says “Derek Chauvin's defense wants the jury to believe it was necessary to stay on his neck because of fear of what the crowd was gonna do.. does he look concerned about impending violence from the crowd with his hand casually in his pocket to you?” (here).

Other posts claiming Chauvin’s hand was in his pocket are seen here , here and here .

Though video stills seem to show Chauvin’s hand in his pocket, full footage reveals otherwise: Chauvin is wearing dark gloves, which at moments blend in with the color of his pants. By adjusting the level of exposure on the stills, Reuters found that Chauvin’s hand, with his fingers curled inward, is on his thigh.

Reuters Fact Check also re-examined Frazier’s video, and found that Chauvin does not have his hand in his pocket at any point during the footage.

VERDICT

False. In stills of Darnella Frazier’s video of George Floyd’s arrest and death, Derek Chauvin does not have his hand in his pocket.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .