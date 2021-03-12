Fact Check-Claim that Derek Chauvin was killed in jail was intended as satire

With the trial of Derek Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd - underway, an old satirical article claiming that Chauvin was “killed in jail” is recirculating on social media. Though the claim comes from a website that routinely publishes “death hoaxes” and labels itself as parody, Facebook users in March 2021 are taking the headline seriously.

Published on Aug. 19, 2020, the satirical article, whose headline reads, “Police Officer Who Murdered George Floyd Killed in Prison,” is available here on the website “Conservative Tears”.

Conservative Tears describes itself on its “About” page (here) as “a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” and includes the following disclaimer: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

The Chauvin article is filed under the website’s “Death Hoax” category, which also includes fake death stories for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, conservative activist Candace Owens, “Duck Dynasty” television star Phil Robertson, and others (here).

The satirical Facebook page “America – Love It Or Leave It,” another subsidiary of America’s Last Line of Defense, shared the link on March 8, 2021 (here), the same day a Minnesota judge began seating jurors in Chauvin’s trial over Floyd's fatal arrest last May (here).

Comments from those who seem to be taking the claim seriously include “They should have had him isolated. They knew that would happen,” “Where was his protection? His rights?” and “Because he was a cop.”

Chauvin was released from jail on a $1 million bond last October and is being tried in a courtroom in the Hennepin County Government Center, a tower in downtown Minneapolis now ringed with barbed-wire fencing and concrete barricades (here).

Chauvin, who is white, was fired from the Minneapolis police department the day after the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Having appeared in court this week, Chauvin is alive, as seen in a Reuters slideshow of courtroom sketches here as well as live coverage of the trial provided here by the Minneapolis Star Tribune .

Reuters reached Chauvin’s attorney Eric J. Nelson, who confirmed via email that his client is “very much alive.”

VERDICT

Satire. An article claiming that Derek Chauvin was killed in jail was intended was satire.

