Fact Check-Altered photo showing group of cheerleaders   

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows a group of cheerleaders tossing a fellow cheerleader up in the air and what appears to be diarrhea falling from that cheerleader onto the others. This photograph has been digitally edited and has been circulating since 2014.

Fact-checker Snopes debunked the hoax in 2014, here . Indeed, the creation originated from a Reddit photoshop contest in 2014, as it appears in a subreddit called /photoshopbattles. The first instance of the altered image can be seen here (first link titled “Where will you be when diarrhea strikes?”). The unedited photo can be seen here .

The cheerleader seen in the air in the photograph subsequently appeared on The Steve Wilkos Show here with her mother to speak about being teased, bullied, and not wanting to cheerlead after the manipulated photo went viral.

A woman claiming to be the cheerleader’s aunt also posted a tweet here explaining that the photograph was fake.

Altered. This image showing a group of cheerleaders was altered and stems from a “Photoshop challenge” in 2014.

