Fact Check-Fabricated Chelsea Clinton tweet about Bill Gates

A screenshot of a tweet attributed to Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been fabricated. A representative for Chelsea Clinton confirmed to Reuters that the tweet is “fake”.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The tweet reads: “The more I hear about Bill Gates behavior the more I ashamed for him I feel. What kind of man pursues a physical relationship with an underling and has relations with her in their office??? Time to close the window on him.”

The posts surfaced after billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on May 3, 2021 after 27 years of marriage (here).

The tweet appears to refer to Bill Clinton, who had an affair with Monica Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time, in the 1990s while he was in office. (here).

Sara Horowitz, a spokeswoman for Chelsea Clinton, confirmed to Reuters via email that the tweet has been fabricated.

Reuters was not able to find any record of this tweet on Clinton’s Twitter page twitter.com/ChelseaClinton or on anywhere credible online (here).

The tweet was likely created with a tweet creator website, which allows users to pick the profile picture, add a verified user check mark and alter the time it was posted.

Fact checkers Lead Stories, Check Your Fact and Snopes were also unable to verify the tweet as authentic here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The tweet about Bill Gates attributed to Chelsea Clinton has been fabricated.

