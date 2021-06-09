Fact Check-Chelsea Clinton did not tweet a Fauci email meme

A screenshot of a tweet picturing Dr Anthony Fauci and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attributed to Chelsea Clinton, has been fabricated. A representative for Clinton confirmed to Reuters that the tweet is “fake”.

The undated tweet captioned “Is this supposed to be funny? It isn’t. Grow up people!!!” depicts Dr. Fauci and Hillary Clinton in a classroom setting passing a note, Fauci opens the note to find a message that reads “Should have deleted them.”

The note refers to the recent release of Fauci’s emails that have been met with both interest and criticism. The emails can be read in reporting from NPR.org seen here . The emails have garnered some backlash (here) from Republican voices.

Hillary Clinton was plagued with criticism after the sharing of her personal emails during her term as Secretary of State. More on this here and here .

Reuters was not able to find any record of this tweet on Clinton’s Twitter page (@ChelseaClinton) or any credible reports of the tweet online.

Sara Horowitz, a spokesperson from Chelsea Clinton’s office, confirmed to Reuters via email that Clinton never tweeted the message shared on social media.

False. This tweet about Dr. Fauci and Hillary Clinton attributed to Chelsea Clinton has been fabricated.

