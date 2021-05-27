Fact Check-Fabricated Chelsea Clinton tweet about ‘racial rehab’

A screenshot of a tweet about race attributed to Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been fabricated. A representative for her confirmed to Reuters that the tweet is “fake”.

The tweet reads: “Lesson Number Two From Racial Rehab today. Just because your skin IS white doesn’t mean you have to BE white. #wordsofwisdom”

Reuters was not able to find any record of this tweet on Clinton’s Twitter page (twitter.com/ChelseaClinton) or on anywhere credible online. (here).

Sara Horowitz, a spokeswoman for Clinton, confirmed to Reuters via email that the tweet had been fabricated.

The tweet was likely created with a tweet creator website, which allows users to pick the profile picture, add a verified user check mark and alter the time it was posted.

False. This tweet about race attributed to Chelsea Clinton has been fabricated.

