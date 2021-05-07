Fact Check-Chelsea Clinton did not tweet about Jesus and Planned Parenthood

What appears to be a fabricated tweet attributed to Chelsea Clinton is making the rounds on social media, duping some users to believe the daughter of Hillary and Bill Clinton actually wrote the message.

Examples of posts making the claim and gaining traction on social media can be seen here , here and here .

The alleged tweet reads, “It’s so wrong of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to deny President Biden and Speaker Pelosi Holy Communion because they support a woman’s God given right to choose. If Jesus were alive today he’d be working at Planned Parenthood. Read your Bible Father.” It is dated May 3, 2021.

Reuters was unable to find this tweet on Chelsea Clinton’s Twitter feed (twitter.com/ChelseaClinton) and no credible news outlets reported on this supposed tweet on May 3. Had she tweeted this, it likely would have garnered media attention.

Sara Horowitz, a spokeswoman from Chelsea Clinton’s office, confirmed to Reuters via email that Chelsea Clinton never tweeted the message shared on social media.

On May 3, Fox News featured an article with the headline, “San Francisco archbishop suggests Pelosi, Biden should be denied Communion” (here). In a pastoral letter dated May 1 (sfarch.org/inthewomb), Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone did say, “If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” without explicitly naming Biden or Pelosi.

VERDICT

False. This tweet attributed to Chelsea Clinton has been fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .