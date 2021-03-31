Fact Check-Images do not show lice sores on raw chicken; they show harmless blood spots which show up as a result of air chilling

Several Facebook images of chicken on the shelves of a food store have been alleged to show evidence of lice sores on raw chicken thighs. However, this is false. Several food industry experts confirmed to Reuters that the marks seen in the images are harmless blood spots.

The photos have been shared 460,000 times since they were uploaded on Feb. 19 with the caption: “Good evening people. Just came from Drayton Valley Wal mart. Saw this chicken and because I've raised chickens in the past, I just had to share this with everyone. See the red marks all over the skin on these chicken thighs? Guess what it's from? It's sores from LICE! Good old premium Maple Leaf is not only raising their chicken with lice driving them nuts, but they are marketing it too! And none other than Wal mart is making it all possible for those immoral BASTARDS! What is this world coming to?!” (here).

There is no evidence to support this claim – and experts confirmed to Reuters that the marks are blood spots that show up as a harmless result of air chilling.

“Our food safety team reviewed the photograph and accompanying information carefully,” said Janet Riley, a spokeswoman for Maple Leaf Foods, the company responsible for the produce in the Facebook photos (www.mapleleaffoods.com/, twitter.com/queenofwien). She told Reuters via email: “We are confident that the red spots on the chicken thighs in the photo shared on social media are common and harmless blood spots or meat particles that can be transferred onto chicken during the processing of the chicken, or slight colour differences. These chicken products are safe, wholesome and government inspected, and claims that lice are present are simply untrue.”

Lisa Bishop-Spencer, a spokeswoman for Chicken Farmers of Canada, an organisation responsible for 2,800 farmers who raise chickens for meat (www.chickenfarmers.ca/), also told Reuters: “We’re well aware of the FB post – as you can understand, it’s generated a strong consumer response, which is frustrating, given that the claim being made by the post is false.”

Bishop-Spencer clarified that the meat shown in the images is from broiler chickens, a specific species different to layer chickens that produce table eggs. She said Dr Christine Power, the director of animal care and sustainability at Chicken Farmers of Canada (here), had also confirmed the images do not show lice bites.

Lice are not a known issue with broiler chickens because there is no opportunity for an infestation to take over a broiler barn, which is a closed facility cleaned out after every flock. Lice marks would not be the size of those shown in the images and would not happen in a Canadian chicken farm in the middle of winter, Bishop-Spencer added.

Both Maple Leaf Foods and Chicken Farmers of Canada said the red marks are a harmless product of air chilling, a process that can magnify the appearance of skin imperfections and blood spots. Riley said that the packaging presses directly onto the raw chicken while the products are stacked on top of each other, which can “further magnify imperfections like blood spots and skin imperfection”.

Chicken Farmers of Canada confirmed Riley’s comments, explaining that air chilling is “one of two ways that processors chill the chicken in order to adhere to food safety guidelines. The other is water chill. Air chilling means that the chicken has cold air blown on it, instead of water chilling, where the chicken submerged in cold water as it’s cut into pieces, or otherwise processed.”

Maple Leaf Foods said the product shown in the images is distributed throughout Canada and is inspected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA - here), which at all times has inspectors present at the processing plant.

“CFIA inspectors inspect every load of live chickens that arrive to ensure they are in good health before processing and onsite during the processing. This product bears the mark of CFIA inspection, which indicates it complies with Canadian food safety regulations,” Riley said.

Reuters contacted CFIA by email, which confirmed it had not received any complaints about the chicken shown in the images. Canadian food safety rules are available here and consumers can submit any concerns about food they purchase in Canada to CFIA here .

VERDICT

False. The Facebook images show harmless blood spots on raw chicken, not lice sores.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .