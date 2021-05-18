Fact Check-Video does not show child having an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine

A video of a child having a seizure has been mislabelled on social media, with users claiming the reaction was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

Shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook, the video can be seen (here , here , here , here).

The posts feature a now-deleted TikTok clip (here), which shows a boy having a seizure.

“Disturbing...Cov$id (sic) Shot ... Seen way to (sic) many videos of serious issues happening the elderly, healthy middle aged and kids [sic]”, one post captioned the video on Facebook (here).

However, this is not true.

Posting the video on Instagram, the father of the boy said the reaction had “nothing to do with COVID” (here). His son has been diagnosed with epilepsy, he said.

The family also claims the seizures were caused by a vaccination in 2009. However, this is outside the scope of the check.

Vaccines in use in the United States today are subject to rigorous safety trials and testing.

COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be safe and effective, and were approved after large clinical trials that were specifically designed to identify any safety issues (here).

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history (here).

Reuters has debunked the false claim that COVID-19 vaccines have not gone through clinical trials (here) and (here).

VERDICT

False. The child in the video was not having an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

