Fact Check-Childhood vaccines and Tide Pods detergent do not share 16 common ingredients

A meme on social media claiming that childhood vaccines share 16 of the 27 ingredients in Tide Pods is false. A comparison of ingredients in the laundry detergent product with a list of ingredients in vaccines for children and adults from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows very few similarities.

The claim can be seen in social media posts here One post asked: “do you feel okay with injecting this into your kids but not letting them consume it?” Another post captioned “Don’t take my word for it....RESEARCH for Yourself before injecting your precious babies‼️” is visible here .

A review of the Smart Label (smartlabel.org/) website which provides “nutritional information, ingredients, allergens, third-party certifications, social compliance programs, usage instructions, advisories & safe handling instructions” for brands like P&G and Unilever. A listing of 28 (not the claimed 27) ingredients, including 29 additional fragrance ingredients (for a total of 57) can be seen here and here for the original Tide Liquid Laundry Pac product.

A search for common ingredients inside the CDC’s Vaccine Ingredient List also called the “The Pink Book“ seen here here showed only three common ingredients with Tide Pods (water, glycerin and castor oil).

The recommended childhood vaccine schedule list for the United States includes : Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis (DTaP), Inactivated Poliovirus, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) and others seen here .

A spokesperson for the FDA did not specifically address the social media claims when asked about them by Reuters. In an emailed statement the FDA spokesperson said: “vaccines to prevent infectious diseases are given to millions of babies, children, adolescents and adults and all the vaccines approved by the FDA have demonstrated they are safe and effective.“

“Ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines is one of FDA’s top priorities,” they added.

Reuters has addressed similar claims of toxic or dangerous ingredients present in vaccines, here , here .

VERDICT

False. Tide Pods and childhood vaccines do not share 16 out of 27 ingredients.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .