Fact Check-Posts falsely claim five-year-olds can take sex-changing hormones

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim children as young as five years old can take hormones and change their sex. There is no evidence to support this claim.

Examples can be seen here and here . The posts include text that reads: “Can I have a cigarette? No, you’re 5. Can I have a beer? No, you’re 5. Can I drive the car? No, you’re 5. Can I take hormones and change my sex? Sure! You know best!”

The claims appeared on Facebook following debates around the rights of children to transition when they identify as transgender after an exchange between Senator Rand Paul and new assistant health secretary Rachel Levine (here).

The National Institute of Health (here) says puberty typically begins in girls between ages 8 and 13 and for boys between ages 9 and 14 . The World Health Organization defines adolescents as those in the 10 to 19 age group.

There are different options and stages for transitioning, including social transition, puberty or hormone blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-affirming surgery (here).

The Endocrine Society’s clinical practice guidelines for gender dysphoria and gender incongruence (here) recommend against puberty blocking and gender-affirming hormone treatment in prepubertal children. For those meeting the diagnostic criteria, puberty blockers are recommended as an initial treatment only after adolescents show first signs of physical changes in puberty. Its guidelines for sex hormone therapy refer only to adolescents and require the individual to have sufficient mental capacity to give informed consent.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH) standards of care (here), advises physical interventions such as puberty suppressing hormones only for adolescents, when pubertal changes have begun. The only type of transition discussed by the association for children is social transition, where a child can change aspects like their name, clothes, pronouns, or hairstyles.

The association advises that “moving from one stage to another should not occur until there has been adequate time for adolescents and their parents to assimilate fully the effects of earlier interventions.” Genital surgery should not happen until the individual reaches the age of majority to give consent in a given country and have lived continuously for at least 12 months in their gender identity, the association said.

A 2016 report by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians and the American Academy of Pediatrics here discusses common steps in gender transition. The report categorizes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for “early adolescents”, “older adolescents” and “adults”, not children. Only “social transition” is recommended for all ages.

Essentially, there is no medical guidance that supports five-year-olds taking hormones or undergoing sex-change procedures. Gender reassignment surgery is widely restricted to adults over the age of 18. The only guidance for children this young are noninvasive guidelines, such as social transitioning (here ).

VERDICT

False. There is no medical guidance recommended children as young as five take hormones or change their sex. The only recommended gender-related transition for prepubescent children is a social transition.

