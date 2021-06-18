Fact Check-Video does not show Hancock saying children should be forced to have COVID-19 shots

An old video of British health minister Matt Hancock discussing mandatory vaccination has been shared on social media, with users incorrectly saying he is referring to the coronavirus vaccine.

Shared across different platforms (here , here , here , here), the footage shows Hancock discussing the possibility of mandatory vaccination for school children at a Huffington Post event.

In the 45-second clip, he says: “Now you’ve got to make sure the system would work, because some children can’t be vaccinated and some may hold very strong religious convictions that you want to take into account.

“But frankly, the proportion of people in either of those two categories is tiny compared to the 7 or 8% now who don’t get vaccinated.

“I think there’s a very strong argument for moving to compulsory vaccination, and I think the public would back us.”

This has led to users to wrongly believe that he is referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Well we knew it was going to become compulsory and w@ncock has basically confirmed it now”, one user captioned the video on Facebook (here).

This, however, is false. The comment was made in 2019 and has no connection to the pandemic.

As the full video of the event shows (here), Hancock was responding to the UK losing its measle-free status.

At this time, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations will become mandatory for school children.

In fact, there is yet to be a decision on whether the vaccine will be offered to children.

“No decisions have yet been made on whether people aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID-19 vaccines,” a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

“We will be guided by our expert advisers and the government has asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for its formal recommendation. We will update in due course.”

Hancock has recently said that, aside from care home workers who care for vulnerable people more susceptible to dying from COVID-19, he does not agree with mandatory vaccination for the general public.

“I do not agree with mandatory vaccination of the public,” he said. “But for those who have a duty to care in an environment that includes some of the most vulnerable people in the country, I think that this is a sensible and reasonable step in order to save lives” (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The video, which was filmed in 2019, has no relation to the pandemic and does not reflect the government’s current stance on mandatory vaccinations.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.