Fact Check-Hillary Clinton was not arrested by Navy SEALs on March 2

Posts and articles on social media claim that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been arrested by the Navy SEALs (Sea, Air and Land Teams), a special operations force. This claim, however, is false.

“Navy SEALS Arrest Hillary Clinton,” says the title of the article dated March 4, 2021 (here , here) being shared on social media (here).

The article alleges that the arrest took place on the night of March 2nd and was orchestrated by former President Donald Trump. It claims Clinton was arrested on charges of “treason, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting the enemy,” and that documents showed she was implicated “in plots to assassinate Republican legislators across the country.”

The Navy website explains that the Navy SEALs “are expertly trained to deliver highly specialized, intensely challenging warfare capabilities that are beyond the means of standard military forces” (www.navy.com/seals).

These claims of Clinton’s arrest are linked to the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy whose followers believe Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies, including Clinton (here). “Q”, the secret leader of the group, has falsely predicted Clinton’s arrest in the past (here).

Adherents also falsely believed Trump was secretly still in power and would be sworn in for a second term in office on March 4 (here , here).

After losing the election to President Biden, Trump is no longer president and therefore does not have power over the military: Reuters has debunked the claim that Trump is still in power and has power over the military here and here .

Reuters has also previously debunked a false QAnon-related claim that Clinton was wearing an ankle monitor (here).

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed to Reuters via phone that the claim of Clinton being arrested by SEALs is definitely not true, adding that SEALs do not make arrests.

Clinton can be seen here and here speaking at a Washington Post International Women’s Day event on March 8, six days after the posts claim she was arrested.

Clinton’s social media accounts have been active with new posts since March 2, as seen twitter.com/HillaryClinton/ , here , here .

Hillary Clinton’s press team did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. U.S. Navy SEALs have not arrested Clinton on March 2; Clinton has appeared at public events since then and the claim stems from QAnon.

