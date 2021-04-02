Fact Check-Article claiming that a Clinton Foundation cargo ship was raided at the Port of Baltimore was intended as satire

As followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory made baseless claims linking the Ever Given, a giant container ship that was stranded in and blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for almost a week, to the Clintons, posts circulating on social media claimed that a Clinton Foundation cargo ship smuggling refugees and contraband had been raided at the Port of Baltimore. Though the posts shared screenshots from a satirical article that was several years old, social media users appeared to take the claims made in it seriously.

Examples of Facebook users sharing the claim out of context can be found here , here and here . Comments on the posts include: “Criminal bastards,” “Wow. This should be all over the world news. Sadly, it won’t be,” and “Hope this is the start of the unfolding going public.”

One person shared the screenshot with the following caption: “March 30, 2021: 'Human & drug traffickers Killery & Willy Clinton... why the shock? They were involved with these businesses back in Arkansas when Willy was governor... ever heard of the Dixie Mafia? It's time for these criminals to be brought to justice!!! #JailClintons!” (here).

The text in the posts says that the Clinton ship had been carrying 460 refugees “from places like Yemen and Syria and not a single one had any kind of documentation.” It also says that authorities seized crates containing “illegal fruits that could potentially carry foreign insects and foodborne illnesses, weapons without serial numbers on them and no less than 30 pounds of marijuana.”

Archived here , the article in the posts has been circulating since at least May 15, 2017, according to screen captures from the web archive tool Way Back Machine (here).

The article, shared as a screenshot in the posts, comes from a satirical article formerly on a website run by the group “America’s Last Line of Defense,” which describes itself on a subsidiary website as “a network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery” and warns that “everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined” (here).

In May 2017, the Port of Baltimore put out a statement on Twitter confirming that the story was false (here).

Reuters could find no reports from reputable sources of any ships owned by or tied to Bill, Hillary or other members of the Clinton family being apprehended or raided.

In addition, a spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation confirmed to Reuters via email that the foundation does not own any ships.

VERDICT

Satire. An article claiming that a cargo ship belonging to the Clinton Foundation and carrying refugees and contraband was raided in the Port of Baltimore was intended as satire and is several years old.

