Fact Check-CNN headline about the Colorado mass shooting suspect is digitally altered

Social media users have been sharing posts online that show a screenshot of a CNN broadcast story with a headline about the Colorado mass shooting suspect. This image has been digitally altered to include a false headline.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The screenshot shows CNN journalists Brooke Baldwin and Lucy Kafanov in a split screen. The headline reads: “Investigation: Shooter was factually Arab, but morally white.”

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week (here).

A 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of the Denver suburb of Arvada, was charged with 10 counts of murder and one attempted murder charge (here).

A Google search of the headline revealed that an article with the same headline appears on satirical website The Babylon Bee, here . The article was also shared by the same website on Twitter, here .

The original video the screenshot was taken from was posted by CNN on YouTube here . It shows the same scene with a different headline that reads: “Colorado shooting suspect booked into jail today.”

Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications for CNN confirmed to Reuters via email that the headline has been fabricated. “It’s another fake and offensive image circulating on social media platforms,” Dornic added. “CNN never aired that banner.”

VERDICT

Altered. The screenshot showing a CNN broadcast with the headline about the race of Colorado mass shooting suspect has been digitally altered.

