Fact Check-Fabricated news report about U.S troops in Haiti

A digitally altered CNN news report claiming U.S. president Joe Biden authorized a U.S. military intervention in Haiti is making rounds on social media and comments by some users suggest they believe it to be authentic.

“Now we see the interests behind the assasination (sic) of the Haitian President,” one comment on Facebook reads.

President Jovenel Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans. Haitian police said on July 11 they had arrested another suspect ( here , here ).

The fabricated report: “Haiti president Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on his residence. U.S. Troops on their way” and dated July 7, can be seen here, here.

It’s “a sloppily fabricated image,” Matt Dornic, Head of Strategic Communications for CNN told Reuters.

The screengrab features a noticeably bolder typography in the last sentence of the headline and in the text that differs from CNN’s usual style, as visible in this actual CNN report on Moise’s assassination ( here ). The fabricated report does not include bylines, and does not have (CNN) at the beginning of the text as authentic CNN articles do.

In a statement released on July 7, President Joe Biden condemned the attack and said the U.S. would stand ready to assist the country ( here ). The statement does not mention Biden authorizing a U.S. intervention.

The false CNN article mentions a U.S. Army commander ordering troops to the country, but Reuters found no public evidence of this move. The U.S. Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On July 9, the White House said it would send senior officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of Moise, in response to a Haitian government request ( here ). U.S. officials told Reuters on July 13 here additional personnel, fewer than a dozen, were sent to shore up security at the country’s embassy in Haiti, after the killing. It was not immediately clear how many had since returned to the United States, they said. Haiti has also requested the deployment of U.S. troops in the country to help to secure key infrastructure after the event. This request is still under review ( here ).

VERDICT

False. These screenshot does not show a real CNN article.

