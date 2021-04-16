Fact Check-Coca-Cola products are not being removed from all state buildings in Georgia, company says

Coca-Cola Co has not removed its products from all state buildings in Georgia, a spokeswoman for the company said. The false allegation was shared on social media days after eight Republican lawmakers requested complimentary Coca-Cola products be removed from their office suite.

Ann Moore, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based company told Reuters via email this claim is untrue. “We have not removed our products from all state buildings. There was one office suite of Georgia legislators who asked to have our products removed.”

The beverages, Moore explained, are complimentary and offered “to lawmakers to provide their constituents with when they visit their representative’s offices.”

Days after Coca-Cola Co joined a bid by U.S. companies to challenge the battleground state’s new voting restrictions and called the law unacceptable ( here ), a group of eight Republican lawmakers addressed an angry letter to Kevin Perry, president of the Georgia Beverage Association, asking for the removal of all Coca-Cola products from their office suite ( here ).

The Republican-backed Georgia law strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

Moore confirmed that as of April 16, Coca-Cola complementary products have been removed from the one suite only.

VERDICT

False. According to a spokeswoman of the company, Coca-Cola products are not being removed from all state buildings in Georgia. Eight Republican lawmakers did request Coca-Cola products be removed from their (one) office suite.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .