Fact Check-Image showing banana boxes used to stand in for coffins in ceremony in Iran does not purport to show COVID-19 victims

Social media posts have shown an image of a memorial ceremony in Iran in which flag-draped banana boxes were used to stand in for coffins. Some users have suggested that the image depicts a staged or phony burial of COVID-19 victims, and therefore indicates that the pandemic is a hoax. However, the image does not show a burial, and originated from a ceremony marking the anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general.

The image shows people standing behind a row of boxes covered with flowers and the Iranian flag. The side of one box appears to show a graphic for a banana company.

“Take a look where those so-called C@Vd [sic] victims lie,” one social media user who shared the image on Facebook said (here) “The scamdemic continues,” another individual commented (here). Other examples can be found (here) and on Reddit (i.redd.it/mr82ckrqlp071.jpg).

However, evidence points to the image having nothing to do with the pandemic. While Reuters was unable to identify the exact photograph circulating in these social media claims, one photo published by the Iranian government here , appears to show the same scene from a different angle (note the large black loudspeakers in front of the men, the flower arrangements on the flags, and the man in a grey suit in the third row, among others).

According to the website, the event shows a commemoration held at the Ministry of Energy to commemorate the anniversary of Soleimani’s killing.

A US drone strike killed Soleimani and nine others on January 3, 2020 (here) (here). In January 2021, Reuters reported that Iran held a series of commemorative events to mark the anniversary of his death (here).

Reuters was unable to ascertain the authenticity of the banana brand logo visible on the box in the photograph. Posts pointing out the banana logo can be traced back to early January on Telegram (t.me/ohnews/85307). Two of the photos in the government slideshow (here) (here), include a visible logo on the side of another box covered by a flag belonging to the fresh fruit company Dole (www.dole.com/en).

VERDICT

False. The image does not show a staged or phony burial of COVID-19 victims. The image matches those released following a commemorative event for the anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .