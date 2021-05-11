Fact Check-Housing violation notice in college bathroom prank resurfaces

Posts showing a “Masturbation Notice” with a college logo on it explaining that masturbation in the showers is a violation of the university’s housing code is an old prank.

A recent example can be seen here .

Although some users understand the posting to be fake or a joke, some comments include: “How much semen must be down those drains to clog it?”, “If the drains can’t handle semen maybe they need to look at their plumbing and get it upgraded” and “What are they eating?!?!?”.

The text on one notice shows the logo of University of California San Diego and its housing department.

It reads: “Masturbation in the showers is a violation of the Sixth College Housing Code. The shower drains are NOT designed to handle semen! Repairing clogged pipes is expensive and time consuming. This costs HDH thousands of dollars per year in repairs. While we understand that you must take care of your business, we ask that you do so in your own room rather than the showers. If your shower drain clogs, please call HDH “Fix-it” at (858) 534-2600. Please see your RA for any questions.”

A 2014 article by HuffPost here , shows 25 similar letters addressed to other universities and colleges around the country with same prank, featuring very similar text.

Leslie Sepuka, associate director for university communications at the University of California San Diego, confirmed to Reuters via email that the notice has been fabricated. “This is not a posting from the university or its housing department, HDH,” Sepuka said. “The posting was removed promptly as soon as staff were made aware.”

A slate article here , dug deep into the prank and confirmed with a Harvard Medical School professor and a Baylor College of Medicine professor that semen is never really thick enough to clog a drain and will become runnier after a short time.

VERDICT

Satire. A widespread prank notice about masturbating in the shower in college bathrooms was posted by an unidentified person at University of California San Diego. The sign is not a true notice.

