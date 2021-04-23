Fact Check-SARS-CoV-2 is mostly spread via exposure to respiratory droplets carrying infectious virus

Confusion over the definition of “airborne” in relation to viruses along with a misunderstanding of how viruses spread has resulted in false information being posted online.

An Instagram user broadcast a livestream on April 20 in which he implored his 14,000 followers to avoid getting tested for COVID-19, describing the procedure as “nonsense” (here).

Standing outside a testing centre in Brixton, south London, he asked: “So if [the virus is] airborne, why do we need to have a test for it? If we have it and it’s airborne, surely… even if you do a test now then it’s airborne, you can get it any minute […]

“If a virus is airborne you need to wear a hazmat suit, you don’t need to be fucking tested for a virus, yeah… that cannot infect another person. Remember, every time a droplet leaves your mouth, it’s already dead. Do you understand when particles leave your mouth, it’s dead. Viruses don’t live outside.”

While parts of the user’s comments here are correct, his application of this knowledge to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, is flawed. It is also inaccurate for the user to suggest the novel coronavirus does not transmit between humans.

Airborne transmission is just one way viruses are spread, and refers to when someone passes through an area where tiny aerosol-like particles produced by an infectious person are left lingering long after the area is vacated (here , bit.ly/3sQ6enn). Growing evidence reveals an infectious person emits SARS-CoV-2 aerosols (bit.ly/3xiHs2Q and here), which can translate into airborne transmission in poorly-ventilated spaces (here).

However, experts believe SARS-CoV-2 is mostly transmitted by close contact and larger respiratory droplets, which are heavier and do not linger in the air after being produced (here). This knowledge has since served as the cornerstone of the public health response to encourage social distancing and good ventilation. It would therefore be misguided and perhaps extreme to suggest you can only avoid COVID-19 in a hazmat suit.

Secondly, the Instagram user’s later argument about viruses being dead is one for philosophy (here) - but this does not meant they are unable to spread. Viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, are not living organisms in the traditional sense; they need to hijack healthy cells to replicate, and they remain able to do this for some time after they have left an infectious person’s body.

“The coronavirus must infect living cells in order to reproduce,” an animation put together by Nucleus Medical Media explains (here). “Inside the virus, genetic material contains the information to make more copies of itself. A protein shell provides a hard protective enclosure for the genetic material as the virus travels between the people it infects. An outer envelope allows the virus to infect cells by merging with the cell’s outer membrane…it takes over the cell’s internal machinery, repurposing it to build the components of new viruses.”

VERDICT

Missing context. There is growing evidence of airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in poorly-ventilated areas; however, scientists believe the virus is mostly spread via heavier droplets and close contact.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .