Fact Check-Anthony Bourdain did not tweet about trying the ‘best bat soup’ from Wuhan weeks before his death

A fake post attributed to Anthony Bourdain has been making the rounds on social media, claiming the late chef tweeted in the weeks before his death that he had just tried the “best bat soup” in Wuhan.

According to the alleged tweet, which has been dated May 22, 2018 and shared as a screenshot on Instagram (here), the then 61-year-old wrote: “This might be the best bat soup I ever had in my life. Someday everyone’s gonna be talking about Wuhan.”

Wuhan, a city in central China, is where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first identified (here). Scientists are also investigating potential zoonotic origins of the virus, most likely from bats (here and here).

Bourdain died by suicide in early June 2018.

The tweet, however, is not real. While Bourdain did tweet multiple times on May 22, 2018, none of the posts were related to Wuhan, nor bat soup (twitter.com/Bourdain). Instagram photos also reveal he was in Florence, Italy, at the time (here , here and here).

Reuters was also unable to find any evidence of Bourdain travelling to Wuhan (here , bit.ly/3zjDbgJ , here and here).

VERDICT

False. Anthony Bourdain did not tweet about eating bat soup in Wuhan in the weeks before he died.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.