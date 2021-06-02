Fact Check-A decline in COVID-19 cases following anti-lockdown rallies is not an indication that masks and social distancing do not work

Several posts online have claimed that declining COVID-19 case numbers following anti-lockdown protests are evidence that restrictions such as masks, vaccines and social distancing are futile. This is not true, two public health experts have told Reuters.

“2 [sic] weeks ago, thousands of protestors marched through London with no masks or social distancing, ‘COVID’ cases and deaths have continued to fall since then,” reads one meme published on Instagram on May 9 (here). A similar post was published on Twitter on May 15, and can be seen here.

Multiple rallies against COVID-19 restrictions have been held in London during the pandemic (here , here , here and here). When a reported 10,000 people gathered in central London on April 24 (here), cases stood at 2,061 across the United Kingdom (here) with a seven-day national average of 2,332.1. Two weeks later, on May 8, these numbers dipped slightly with another 2,047 cases recorded, along with a national average of 2,270.7 (here and here).

Despite this slight decrease even after the rally, two health experts told Reuters that it was not enough to prove social distancing and masks are ineffective against the virus.

“On a population level, [10,000] is a very, very small number - about the same as an average pop concert,” Dr. Paul McKay, vaccine research scientist at Imperial College London, said in an email.

“The impact on a population level would be pretty dramatic for it to be noticed. Over that whole period, thousands of people tested positive each day - adding on a few hundred or even thousands from this small protest would very likely not even be seen on an infection chart unless all the infections were from a specific locality - as was seen in Bolton for example.”

McKay added that anyone who caught COVID-19 during the protest and took it home would likely only show up as a “tiny blip in their local test numbers.”

He said: “And of course these events took place in a time when we were vaccinating many hundreds of thousands of people per day, protecting them from more severe disease and all the time reducing spread and hospitalisation.”

Events occurring outdoors also reduce the risk of a spike in cases, said Prof. Luke O’Neill, an immunologist at Trinity College Dublin, who spoke to Reuters via email. “There are of course a huge number of examples of that happening indoors.”

There has also been an increase in the rate of infections in the latter part of May, according to the UK government COVID-19 database (here). A total 3,383 new cases were reported on May 31. This rise has widely been attributed to the spread of the highly transmissible B.1.617.2 variant, known as the Indian variant (www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57304515).

VERDICT

Missing context. Declining COVID-19 case numbers two weeks after anti-lockdown protests are not an indication that masks, social distancing and vaccinations are ineffective against the disease.

