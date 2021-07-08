Fact Check-Princes William and George attended a Euro 2020 match as part of a UK government-planned pilot scheme

The Duke of Cambridge’s attendance at a Euro 2020 football match with his son Prince George has been misrepresented by some social media users as proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is not real. However, the users fail to mention the game was included in a UK government-approved pilot scheme.

The claim has been shared in conjunction with a picture of the Cambridges at the June 29 match between England and Germany (here) – and suggests two heirs to Britain’s throne would be prohibited from appearing in a bona fide pandemic.

“This is the simplest way to explain this to the sheep,” text accompanying the picture reads. “If there were a real deadly pandemic, then two of the heirs of the British Throne probably wouldn’t be allowed to join 50,000 other football fans inside a stadium” (here , here , here and here).

A similar post was shared on Facebook here .

However, this is not an accurate gauge for whether the pandemic is real.

More than 128,000 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom alone (here). Worldwide, more than 4.1 million people have died with the disease (here).

Reuters has also repeatedly addressed other false claims that the pandemic is a hoax here , here and here .

Moreover, several Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium have been included as part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme (ERP), which aims to examine the risk of virus transmission at large events (here).

For the June 29 game, a crowd of more than 40,000 people was permitted inside Wembley to watch England beat Germany 2-0 (here), while capacity has been upped to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final (here).

Entry to the games was subject to a negative lateral flow test (here and here).

The ERP is also a programme launched to test how Britain can eventually remove COVID-related restrictions altogether. This comes during a vaccination campaign that has so far seen 86% of the UK’s adult population receive one dose of a vaccine, while 65% are fully inoculated (coronavirus.data.gov.uk/).

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have received their first dose. Prince William received his on May 20 (here); Kate received hers on May 28 (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The Cambridges attended the England-Germany Euro 2020 match as part of the Events Research Programme, which is studying possible virus transmission at large events. The pandemic has killed 128,000 people in the UK, and 4.1 million worldwide.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work www.reuters.com/fact-check.