Fact Check-Sweden has not stopped using PCR tests

The Swedish government has not suspended PCR testing to identify COVID-19.

The false claim appeared in May on Facebook and Instagram with a screenshot that reads: “Sweden stops using PCR tests. The PCR technology cannot distinguish between viruses capable of infecting cells and viruses that have been neutralised by the immune system and therefore these tests cannot be used to determine whether someone is contagious” (here , here).

Similar statements emerged on Twitter, with popular tweets alleging Sweden stopped using PCR tests because they were “not fit for purpose” (here) and “provided no benefit” (here).

Many of these posts included a screenshot or link to a blog from a website describing itself as “Facebook without the Censorship and ‘Fact Checkers’”(here). The headline of the blog reads: “Sweden stops using PCR tests”; however, the body of the text does not support this title.

The blog simply reports that PCR technology is not the best way to determine when an infected person is no longer contagious with COVID-19 – a point that appears to have been lifted from archived material on the Swedish Public Health Agency’s website and translated by Google (here).

The guidance was first published in July 2020 and updated in November the same year. Crucially, the material did not say Sweden was stopping PCR testing, but acknowledged that virus RNA can be detected weeks (or months) after illness, meaning a positive result doesn’t necessarily mean a person is still contagious.

Therefore, the guidance outlined different procedures for determining when someone is no longer infectious with COVID-19. These include waiting for two days free of fever or seven days since the onset of symptoms – or 14 days for people with more pronounced symptoms.

Anna Wetterqvist, from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, confirmed to Reuters in an email that Sweden had not suspended PCR testing and had not changed any policies or guidelines relating to their use.

“The plan is to continue with a high-test capacity during a long period of time,” she said, adding that around 350,000 PCR tests were carried out weekly in Sweden during April and May.

Indeed, the health agency’s website clearly advises that people take PCR tests when they feel ill and have symptoms of COVID-19 (here).

VERDICT

False. Sweden has not stopped using PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnoses.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .