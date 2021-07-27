Fact Check-60% of people in hospital in UK were unvaccinated; UK government’s chief scientific adviser corrected an earlier statement

The British government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, has corrected remarks he made at a news briefing stating that 60% of people in hospital with COVID-19 are double vaccinated. Despite that, his original quote is still being circulated online without mentioning the correction.

In a tweet, Vallance rectified the error and said: “Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid [sic] are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people” (here and here).

However, a screenshot of a tweet repeating the erroneous comment has continued to be uploaded to Facebook since the correction. The text reads: “60% of hospital admissions are now people double jabbed. So that means the COVID passport is medical nonsense. So what is it really for?” (here).

Clips of Vallance making the mistake on the podium have also been shared in the days since the briefing – without reflecting the correction (here).

One individual who shared the video on Facebook on July 25 said: “So 60% of Hospital admissions are of people who have been Double Jabbed” (here).

According to a Public Health England (PHE) briefing released on July 9, which collected data on individuals who tested positive for the Delta variant between February 1 and June 21, there were 4,141 people who were ultimately taken to hospital (table 5, page 16) (bit.ly/2VcrzMP).

Of these hospitalisations, 2,687 people were unvaccinated, whereas 437 had received both doses, equating to 64.9% and 10.5% respectively.

A total of 301 people had been inoculated with a single dose less than 21 days prior to arrival at the emergency department (7.27%), 667 individuals had a single dose and were vaccinated for longer than 21 days (16.1%) but had not received their second, while 49 people had unknown vaccine status (1.18%).

Meanwhile, cases where individuals arriving at emergency care resulted in overnight inpatient admission totaled 1,165 (table 5, page 17). Of these, 733 were unvaccinated and 173 had received both doses, which calculates to 62.9% and 14.8% respectively. Seventy-four people had received one dose less than 21 days previously (6.3%), 162 had been inoculated with a single dose more than 21 days earlier but had yet to receive a second dose (13.9%), and 23 had unknown vaccine status (1.97%).

PHE analysis released in June regarding the Delta variant found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalisation after two doses, and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses (here).

Current evidence suggests that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation is maintained - despite the surge in cases from the Delta variant – as per the latest PHE risk analysis assessment published on July 23 (here).

Current UK case numbers and hospitalisations data are viewable coronavirus.data.gov.uk/.

VERDICT

Missing context. Sir Patrick Vallance corrected his earlier misstatement to confirm around 60% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are in those who are unvaccinated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.