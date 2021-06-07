Fact Check-Aerial footage of London crowds was captured at an anti-Brexit march in 2019 – not at a recent anti-vaccine demonstration

Old aerial footage showing huge crowds of people in central London has been mistakenly shared on social media as video captured during a recent anti-vaccine rally.

Protesters can be seen gathering on Parliament Square and marching through Whitehall in the 90-second BBC clip, posted to Facebook on May 31 (here). Viewed thousands of times, one Facebook user writes in her caption: “Immense! footage of just how many discerning people flooded London with their compassionate concerns about the future of mankind. They have done their own research and discovered many details that the mainstream media censor. Trust the people, not the politics.”

While it is true that an anti-vaccine march took place in London at the end of May (here), the aerial video does not show that moment.

In fact, it is a BBC video from the People’s Vote march in 2019, a demonstration that pressed calls for Britons to be given another referendum on the United Kingdom’s future relationship with the European Union (bbc.in/3v1fwhD and here).

People’s Vote organisers said at the time that 1 million people had joined the demonstration; however, others estimated the number to be between 312,000 and 624,000 (here and here). Turnout at the anti-vaccine march was estimated in the thousands (here , here and here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The video was captured in 2019 during an anti-Brexit march. It has nothing to do with vaccines.

