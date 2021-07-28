Fact Check-Video of self-assembling wires shows a physics experiment and has nothing to do with graphene oxide, nor COVID-19 vaccines

Video of a popular 2014 physics experiment has misled social media users into believing it shows how COVID-19 vaccines behave in the human body.

The 63-second clip has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook and shows black beads of an unknown material joining in branch-like structures in a petri dish (here , here). In an accompanying caption, the user writes: “If you don't know what gr@phene oxide is, might wanna do your homework. It WILL be worth your time."

Social media discussion about graphene oxide, a single-atomic layered material made via the oxidation of graphite (here), surfaced in early July following false claims that the material is contained in COVID-19 vaccines. Reuters has addressed this claim in detail here.

Despite there being no link between graphene oxide and COVID-19 vaccines, users leaving comments beneath the Facebook video of the petri dish have continued to spread this misinformation.

In reply to one user asking what the video itself shows, another user answers: “What graphene oxides does to your blood system that’s in the vaccine not to mention the mRNA [sic].”

However, the video has nothing to do with graphene oxide, vaccines, blood, nor mRNA. It shows a physics experiment that demonstrates how ball bearings assemble themselves into wires when manipulated with electrical charges.

The experiment was carried out by scientists at Stanford University in 2014 (here) and has been replicated by multiple others in 2021 (here , here and here).

By surrounding a petri dish with a negative charge and filling it with ball bearings and castor oil, the test demonstrates how the balls can assemble themselves when bumped with a high positive charge. They ultimately appear to form wires connecting the two electrodes, creating a circuit.

One scientist on YouTube, a chemical engineer called James Orgill (here), managed to manipulate the bearings in such a way that they were able to complete a maze (here).

He explains: “They get charged from that middle electrode and they just want to spread out and get away from each other… But on the outside of the plate is the other electrode, which has the opposite charge as the inner electrode.

“So if any of the balls make it toward the outer edge [of the petri dish/plate], they start to get the opposite charge – and as they get a negative charge, then they’ll come back towards the centre again because they’re attracted to the positive charge.

“This process repeats where the balls bounce back and forth between the positive and negative electrode.”

VERDICT

False. The video shows a physics experiment that demonstrates self-assembling wires. It has nothing to do with graphene oxide – nor vaccines.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .