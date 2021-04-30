Fact Check-Daily COVID-19 deaths are currently low in Britain due to restrictions and the vaccination programme

Social media posts have incorrectly claimed that daily coronavirus deaths are currently low in Britain because the danger of the virus has been exaggerated.

The posts, which have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, read: “Pandemic News! 67,999,971 people in UK did not die ‘with Covid’ today. Just 29 did. The average chance of dying today with Covid was 1 in 2,300,000. 1,600 died today of other things. As usual. And, of course, nobody at all died from ‘Climate Emergency’.”

On April 28, the day the post was uploaded, the UK did record 29 coronavirus deaths (here).

But this number is the result of restrictions and the ongoing vaccination program (here , here). It is not a real representation of how dangerous the virus is.

During the peak of the second wave in January, Britain consistently recorded over 1,000 coronavirus deaths a day (here) . The country has suffered more than 127,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

From January, the combination of a strict lockdown and the expansion of the vaccine programme caused daily deaths to drop to their current level.

Out of a population of 66.8 million, more than 34 million people in the UK have now had their first vaccine dose (here) (here) .

Britain has said that it has offered the shot to everyone over 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable – groups that are estimated to account for 99% of COVID-19 deaths (here) (here).

The post also appears to underplay the impact of climate change.

Last year, a government estimate said that heatwaves caused a record 2,556 excess deaths in Britain (here).

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will result in an extra 250,000 deaths per year due to conditions like malnutrition and malaria (here)

The last two decades has also seen the number of disasters caused by extreme weather nearly double to 6,681, up from 3,656 between 1980 and 1999 (here).

Missing context. The number of daily COVID-19 deaths are currently low in Britain; however, this is not because the danger of the virus has been exaggerated, but because of restrictions and the vaccination programme.

