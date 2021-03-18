Fact Check-Irish barrister takes multiple facts out of context to bolster her opinion against COVID-19 restrictions  

A senior counsel has criticised measures used to curb the spread of COVID-19 – but has taken facts and figures out of context to make her argument.

Irish barrister Una McGurk shared her thoughts in a video posted to social media in late Feb. of “other agendas” at play when governments decided upon pandemic restrictions. She said she had carried out her own research; however, some of the findings she cited were taken out of context and were therefore misleading (here and here and here).

This piece will focus on the out-of-context claims. McGurk’s opinions and other claims are outside the scope of the check.

DEATH FIGURES

McGurk says it’s “a fact” that fewer people died in Ireland in 2020 than they did in the previous five years. This is misleading because the conclusion was made using incomplete mortality data. Official statistics for the entirety of 2020 have not yet been released.

“In Ireland, people might find it interesting to know that last year, in 2020, the overall death rate was actually lower than it had been for the last five years – or the previous five years – again, that’s a fact,” she notes in the video.

McGurk later told Reuters she had made the conclusion based upon figures released by the General Register Office (GRO), which is run by the Department of Social Protection. When contacted by Reuters, a department spokesperson cautioned that the data is incomplete due to normal delays when registering deaths.

“Such data is preliminary and subject to change as more deaths are registered. This is of particular significance given that deaths which occurred towards the end of 2020 remain to be registered,” the spokesperson said.

“Approximately 80% of all deaths that do not require referral to a Coroner are registered in the three months following the date of death. As all suspected COVID-19 related deaths are reportable to the Coroners Service, additional processing time can be incurred before the death can be registered. Further delays have resulted in the registration process due to public health restrictions on the civil registration service and the closure of public offices operated by that service.”

According to the GRO, the preliminary number of deaths registered in 2020 currently stands at 30,208. It is true to say this number is less than those reported in the previous five years – which range between 30,803 and 31,687 – but this preliminary figure is expected to rise. For example, there were an additional 3,206 deaths registered during the period between Dec. 31, 2020, and March 8, 2021, which added 180 deaths to the September 2020 tally, and 276 to October.

The GRO spokesperson also told Reuters that the department was not responsible for analysing these figures; rather, this was a matter for the Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Preliminary figures from the CSO, which in one study analysed death notices posted to RIP.ie as a timelier data source than official GRO registrations, found between 876 and 1,192 overall excess deaths were recorded from March 2019 to September 2020 when compared to the previous three years (here).

When the CSO also analysed official figures from the first two quarters of 2020, it found an increase in deaths compared to the year prior – especially in the second quarter (here and here).

COMPARISON TO TUBERCULOSIS

Later in the video, McGurk goes on to make comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and other illnesses, including Tuberculosis (TB). However, this particular comparison fails to recognise the differences in transmission and impact.

“Even within the last five years, the World Health Organisation has on two separate occasions declared Tuberculosis to be a pandemic and millions of people died, yet there were no lockdown measures anywhere,” says McGurk.

Reuters has previously addressed why this comparison is misleading (here). One such reason is that a TB infection can lay dormant in the body for some time, unlike COVID-19 which transmits during short periods of exposure and develops symptoms in a matter of days.

Another reason is that lockdowns are unlikely to be implemented where there is no evidence that TB is threatening to overwhelm healthcare systems. For example, in Ireland, cases of TB have been declining steadily for decades (here) – and less than 280 cases were reported nationwide in 2019 (here).

However, in 2018, eight countries including India, China and Indonesia were found to make up two-thirds of TB cases (here). According to Dr Tom Wingfield, Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Physician at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, national governments could order closures to deal with a TB outbreak, but “this is more likely to happen in high-income settings that have the resources to do this as opposed to low-income settings where TB is more prevalent.”

Wingfield told Reuters that the majority of TB cases were among poorer people living in low-and middle-income countries. He added: “Often, such communities have limited agency or advocacy to raise the disease up the national and international policy agenda.

“If, like COVID-19, TB affected people in such numbers in high-income settings then it is highly likely people would be more aware and, to be frank, more would be done to address it”.

SURVIVAL RATES

McGurk also claims to have taken data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website of a “survival rate” for COVID-19.

She says: “SARS-CoV-2, the virus, has a survival rate of 99.5% if you’re aged between 50 and 69. And a 95% survival rate if you’re aged over 70. That’s a fact. These statistics are from the CDC website.”

These percentages have repeatedly been circulated on social media (here, here, here) as showing “survival rates” calculated by the CDC. The calculations were made using a table on the CDC website, titled: “COVID-19 Planning Scenarios” (here).

In the “current best estimate scenario” section, the “infection fatality ratio” for those aged 50-69 is listed as 0.005, ie: 0.5%. The 70+ age bracket lists the same ratio as 0.054, ie: 5.4%. Some social media users, along with McGurk, have therefore interpreted the respective 99.5% and 94.6% left over to be a survival rate of COVID-19 (McGurk appears to have rounded up the latter percentage).

However, this is not an accurate representation of the CDC figures. In fact, the CDC prefaces the entire table with a disclaimer that expressly states the figures “are not predictions or estimates of the expected impact of COVID-19.”

Survival rates of COVID-19 are not entirely known; however, Johns Hopkins University (here) has calculated the observed case fatality ratio for all ranges: 1.8% for the United States, 2% for Ireland, and 2.9% for the United Kingdom. It notes that mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources.

VERDICT

Missing context. Official figures for the number of deaths in Ireland in 2020 have not yet been released; however, preliminary analysis estimates an expected excess on previous years. Comparisons between COVID-19 and Tuberculosis are also misleading due to transmission and geographical differences, while the CDC has explicitly warned the table cited for “survival rates” is not to be interpreted as a true estimate.

