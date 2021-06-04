Fact Check-Fashion model makes multiple false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines that have been repeatedly debunked

A fashion model has shared baseless claims about the novel coronavirus and the vaccines that protect against it.

The statements were made in a viral monologue alleging to have found “an overwhelming amount of evidence” that COVID-19 vaccines are “an act of terrorism” upon the British people.

The video, viewed over 60,000 times on Instagram (here) and a further 2,000 times on Facebook (here), provides no references and details claims previously debunked by Reuters.

This article will address the most problematic allegations made by the speaker, a fashion model called Rory Marshall (here). He was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

INJECTABLE DEVICES

Marshall tells viewers that the definition of a vaccine has changed and incorporates a “medical injectable device”. The shot, he says, is a “computer-modelled synthetic spike protein” allegedly based on the coronavirus.

Reuters has debunked these claims before here and here.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a vaccine as a product that stimulates immunity to a disease and protects the person from that disease (here). The Oxford dictionary provides a similar definition: “A substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases.” (here)

This is how COVID-19 vaccines work, they just use new technologies. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots contain the genetic code (mRNA) of the spike protein which is found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Once inside the body, the spike protein is produced, causing the immune system to recognise it and initiate an immune response.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs are viral vectors, meaning a harmless virus enters the body and uses the cell’s machinery to produce a spike protein, which also triggers an immune response.

None of these vaccines contains medical injectable devices modelled using a computer. More information is available via the CDC (here ; here) and Oxford University’s Vaccine Knowledge Project (here).

ISOLATING THE VIRUS

Marshall says the novel coronavirus has never been isolated. He cites the ex-Pfizer scientist Michael Yeadon as a corroborating source, an individual who has repeatedly spread disinformation about COVID-19 (here and here).

There are multiple examples of scientists isolating SARS-CoV-2 (here , here , here , here), where they also sequenced the complete genome (here, here , here).

Pictures of the isolated virus were released by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (here) and Oxford’s Museum of Natural History even opened an art installation based on the first genomic map of SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan, China (here). Further examples can be found in previous Reuters fact checks (here ; here).

DEATH COUNT

The speaker minimises the danger posed by COVID-19 by claiming statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that the mortality rate was “not that much different” than the five-year average.

ONS data shows that the overall number of deaths in 2020 were 75,925 higher than expected looking at the five-year average between 2015 and 2019 (here). The King’s Fund, an independent charity, also calculated that the first wave caused 25% more deaths than the five-year average for the same period, with the second wave causing 14% more deaths than in previous years (here).

Marshall adds that “typical” causes of death like pneumonia were relabelled as COVID-19. This statement suggests a misunderstanding of comorbidities, explained by Reuters here .

RADIATION SICKNESS

The video then touches on misinformation that COVID-19 deaths are a cover for sickness caused by 5G networks.

He says: “There’s lots of confusion and conjecture over whether or not [illnesses] were to do with radiation poisoning…which affects the respiratory system in an identical way to what we’ve been told the coronavirus does.” (timestamp 3.00)

However, Reuters explained in March 2020 that there is no connection between the outbreak of COVID-19 and possible 5G health effects (here).

VARIANTS

Next, Marshall casts doubt on the existence of COVID-19 variants. He tells the camera that “India” was selected as a variant “by pure chance” (timestamp 5.20) and says authorities will “pick” the next variant to “scare you into submission to take the next vaccine or medical device.” (timestamp 8.10)

Coronavirus variants are real and result from genetic mutations – they are not created at random by governments. Reuters addressed this false claim in detail earlier this week here .

WILD CORONAVIRUS

Finally, the speaker says vaccines leave people vulnerable to “wild coronavirus”. This claim relates to old misinformation that COVID-19 shots cause cytokine storms, debunked by Reuters here .

VERDICT

False. The speaker says COVID-19 vaccines are “an act of terrorism”, but his supporting arguments are inaccurate and contradict reliable evidence.

Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .