Fact Check-The UK is not doing a U-turn by saying it could one day manage COVID-19 ‘like the flu’; Chris Whitty’s comments have been taken out of context 

A quote from the UK’s chief medical adviser about managing COVID-19 outbreaks in a similar way to seasonal flu has been taken out of context to suggest the government has done a U-turn on its pandemic strategy.

Examples of comments made by Professor Chris Whitty during a webinar for the Royal Society of Medicine COVID-19 Series - but without context - have been posted to Facebook via screenshots here , here , here and here).

The same claim has also been shared in other posts alongside memes and screenshots of news articles (here , here , here , here , here).

The first screenshot, which links to a Daily Telegraph article about the webinar and Whitty’s quotes (here), reads: “Should have done this from day one instead of using a USELESS TEST to deliberately create ‘Cases’ to terrify people into submission and to remove their Constitutional Rights, shut down businesses and more. Now the Court Cases have started they are doing an about-turn in the hope they avoid Jail. I hope each and everyone (sic.) of these corrupt charlatans pay a heavy price for this.”

Another adds: “Chris Whitty- ‘We’re going to treat ‘Covid1984’ like the flu’....Thanks for confirming everything I’ve said for over a year! I’ll be waiting patiently for many apologies for the grief received over the year from the ‘lockdown Brigade’ who seem to have gone extremely quiet.”

However, it appears these Facebook users have misunderstood the chief medical adviser’s message. His comment about treating COVID-19 like the flu is not a U-turn on the entire pandemic-management strategy; rather, it is a comment about future management of the disease now that citizens are being widely inoculated.

“It is clear that we are going to have to manage COVID-19 at some point, rather like we manage flu,” Whitty said at the webinar (here). “I think when you say that, people jump in and say: ‘you think it’s flu.’ Well, it’s not flu, it’s a completely different disease. But the point I’m making is: here is a seasonal, very dangerous disease, that kills thousands of people every year, and society has chosen a particular way around it.”

Whitty also discussed annual flu deaths, which he said were on average “somewhere between 7,000 and 9,000”, as well as some years with a “bad flu” that kills between 20,000 and 25,000 people. He said: “The last time we had that was about three years ago in the UK. No one noticed it. It wasn’t reported on the newspapers, but actually flu deaths over doubled in a year and it put a lot of pressure on the NHS.”

In comparison, 127,100 people in the UK have died due to COVID-19 in the last 13 months, many of whom did not benefit from a vaccine (here).

Later in the talk, Whitty also did not rule out the possibility of future lockdowns should new variants of COVID-19 result in a worsening situation. He said, however, that “medical countermeasures” such as vaccines and therapeutic drugs would be key to supressing outbreaks.

VERDICT

Missing context. Chris Whitty did not make a U-turn on the government’s entire pandemic strategy. His comments were made in reference to future management of COVID-19 outbreaks, including with the use of vaccines and therapeutic medication.

