Fact Check-Different methods used to report COVID-19 deaths are not proof pandemic is a scam

Alternative ways of recording COVID-19 deaths are not evidence the pandemic is a hoax, despite social media users claiming otherwise.

The false claim was suggested by a popular Facebook video that isolated a comment from Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser (here). Reuters has repeatedly debunked misinformation downplaying the pandemic, for instance here and here .

Speaking at a government press briefing on April 16, 2020, Vallance said: "It is very important to have the hospital death rate and the total death rate. It's worth remembering again that the ONS (Office for National Statistics) rates are people who've got COVID on their death certificate. It doesn't necessarily mean they were infected because many of them haven't been tested, so we just need to understand the difference” (youtu.be/DFB9JKJDjmQ?t=1314).

The social media clip imposed the text "scamdemic" onto the footage and the person filming expressed outrage. The video resurfaced in April this year with the accompanying caption: "Never forget the government put COVID on death certificates without any tests being done. #scamdemic". (here)

However, Vallance’s statement does not suggest any malpractice by the statistics office in counting coronavirus deaths.

The UK government, the ONS and other agencies publish different data on coronavirus deaths that have strengths and weaknesses in helping us understand the pandemic. The government, for instance, records deaths within 28 days of a positive test (coronavirus.data.gov.uk/).

By contrast, one method used by the ONS is to record deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. A representative for the organisation told Reuters that a doctor or coroner will analyse evidence like laboratory tests, post-mortem results, and symptoms, before deciding the causes of death “to the best of their knowledge and professional judgement”.

As Vallance explained in the video, this system includes some cases where the certifying doctor suspected the death involved COVID-19 but was not certain. For example, a doctor may have identified that a patient contracted the novel coronavirus based on their symptoms but could not confirm this diagnosis because no test was available, or the result was inconclusive.

However, the latest ONS monthly analysis showed that just 3.3% of COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales between March 2020 and March 2021 were recorded as “suspected” coronavirus deaths (here). Further information on how the ONS calculate their statistics is available (here).

Most importantly, all these different measures concur that the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on deaths. Government data shows huge spikes during the first and second waves (here) and ONS figures illustrate that mortality was significantly higher than the five-year average during these periods (here). Globally, over 3.3 million COVID-19 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organisation so far (covid19.who.int/).

VERDICT

False. Different methods of measuring COVID-19 deaths are not evidence that the pandemic is a hoax.

