Fact Check-Study does not show COVID-19 link to genital herpes

Some social media posters have been wrongly suggesting a medical study has shown a link between COVID-19 and genital herpes.

They all linked to a study which found that a small number of women with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases (AIIRD) had developed shingles – also known as herpes zoster – after a receiving a COVID-19 shot. Herpes zoster, or shingles, is distinct from the better-known herpes simplex virus, which can cause contagious sores around the mouth or the genitals and can be transmitted sexually.

Many of the misleading posts simply said the women had developed a “herpes infection”, causing confusion. Comments on the posts misinterpreting the word “herpes” for oral or genital herpes include: “Baby I ain’t cheat on you. That was a side effect of the vaccine” and “Yikes. I definitely don’t need the herp.” Other users commented clarifying the confusion, with one saying, “Not the same thing as the herpes you’re imagining.”

The text on one post here reads: “Cheaters have something valid to blame it on now. Don’t fess up!”

The study mentioned in the posts is visible here . It specifically focused on patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases (AIIRD) who received the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

There were 491 patients in the AIIRD group and 99 patients in the control group. The prevalence of shingles was 1.2% in patients with AIIRD, while there was no infection in the control group of patients without AIIRD. The study concluded that the vaccine “might provoke reactivation herpes zoster in patients with AIIRD.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains on its website here that shingles is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. If a person contracts and recovers from chickenpox, the virus can be dormant in the body. It can later be activated and causes shingles. Vaccines for both shingles and chickenpox are available.

It is unclear what causes the reactivation, but it is more common in older adults and those with weakened immune systems (here. and here).

The herpes simplex virus is divided into two categories, as explained by the World Health Organization here . Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) causes oral herpes (also known as “cold sores”) and is generally transmitted by oral-to-oral contact. Herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) is a sexually transmitted infection that causes genital herpes.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 3.7 billion people under age 50 have HSV-1 and an estimated 491 million people aged 15-49 have HSV-1 infections. (here )

Mayo Clinic explains here that although shingles is in the same group of herpes viruses as the herpes simplex viruses, it cannot cause cold sores or genital herpes.

VERDICT

Missing context. A study conducted in Israel pointed to a possible link between shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine on patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases, after six in a study developed shingles.

