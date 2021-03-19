Fact Check-U.S. sheriffs did not say more than half of undocumented immigrants test positive for COVID-19

The leading professional organization for sheriffs in the United States says a public health crisis is emerging along the country’s southern border, as immigrants infected with COVID-19 illegally enter the country and strain local resources. Some social media posts incorrectly claim the National Sheriffs Association has said more than half of people entering the country without documentation have tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, the group has estimated that up to half of undocumented immigrants are infected with the deadly disease.

“If true that 50% of illegals crossing the border are testing positive for the virus, then there is something really wrong with this administration who is allowing all of this,” wrote one commenter, reflecting a number of comments tying the supposedly high rate to President Joe Biden’s border policy.

The incorrect claim that “the National Sheriff’s Association is warning the public that upwards of around 50% of illegal immigrants at the border are testing positive” appears to have stemmed from a draft resolution the association released in March on “the current public safety challenges of a border county.” The entire association is expected to approve the resolution in June.

Written by the group’s committee on border issues, which is primarily made up of sheriffs from the southwestern United States, the resolution states that the coronavirus pandemic is “significantly complicating the challenges we face on the border,” according to a copy posted by the Washington Examiner and verified by the association’s spokesman (here, here, www.sheriffs.org/).

“Estimates are that between 5 and 50% of the persons crossing without documentation are COVID positive. In any other construct, infection rates that high would be cause for alarm by public health officials,” the resolution states. “We now face a serious potential public health crisis along the border.”

In a phone call with Reuters Fact Check the association spokesman said the committee based the range of percentages on government information as well as sheriffs’ personal experiences in their communities.

Confirming that range of estimates from the association is outside the scope of this fact check. There were 479 positive cases among detainees in the custody of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as of March 12, 2021, out of the total 14,051 people detained, according to the agency’s latest statistics. ICE arrests and detains people who may have entered the country legally, but then broken the law or are foreign fugitives. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol does not publish COVID-19 statistics for immigrants (www.ice.gov/coronavirus, here).

VERDICT

False. The National Sheriffs Association did not say that “upwards” of 50% of people entering the United States illegally have been testing positive for COVID-19.

