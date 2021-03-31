Fact Check-Boris Johnson got vaccinated despite recovering from COVID-19 because data shows antibodies do not provide lasting immunity 

Social media users have suggested pictures of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are a “stunt” because he has already had the disease – and therefore should have antibodies that make him immune. However, this conclusion is false and the context used is misguided. Johnson has received the jab because antibodies are no guarantee of lifetime immunity.

The images, shared on Facebook (here , here , here), show a nurse administering Johnson’s injection. Alongside, the Facebook caption reads: “But he allegedly had "COVID", once upon a time, won't his antibodies work anymore? (psy-op). Boris Today: ‘I've just received my first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.’ I'm looking forward to reading your feedback on this predictable Boris' like stunt.”

ALLEGED STUNT

Firstly, it is false to suggest pictures of Johnson’s COVID-19 inoculation were part of a stunt. The prime minister received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19 at St Thomas’ Hospital in London (here).

Reuters pool photos of the moment clearly show the needle in his arm here , here and here . Other videos and photos from the same day show Johnson at the same hospital here , here and here ; on Johnson’s Twitter here ; and on ITV News here.

One comment left beneath the Facebook post says: “Getting his 1st jab again?” and includes a photo of Johnson receiving an injection from a different nurse in a different location. However, this photo can be found in the Reuters archives here from October 2019, when Johnson got his flu shot.

JOHNSON CATCHES COVID-19

The Facebook post’s suggestion that Johnson never caught COVID-19 because antibodies cancel the need for a vaccine is misguided. Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in April 2020 after falling seriously ill with the disease (here, here). Two nurses, Luis Pitarma and Jenny McGee, have since spoken about their experience treating the prime minister here and here . Both these nurses appear on the Nursing & Midwifery Council database here (Luis Pitarma appears under his full name Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Oliveira Pitarma).

Reuters has also previously debunked claims related to Johnson and COVID-19 vaccines (here , here).

According to Public Health England (PHE), current data demonstrates a need for people to still get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if they have recovered from the illness themselves. “The reason for this is that we know that antibodies start to decline a few months after you’ve had the natural infection,” said Dr Shriti Pattani, the occupational health lead for London North West University Healthcare Trust (here).

Speaking in a video for PHE, she adds: “It’s too early to know how long immunity will last after you’ve had the two doses; however, there are research projects looking at this very question, and we should have more information in the coming months. What we do know it that your body will produce a better and stronger antibody response if you have the vaccine than if you get the infection naturally.”

The Oxford Vaccine Knowledge Project also explains the importance of getting vaccinated as “there is increasing evidence to show that natural infection with COVID-19 does not lead to long-lasting immunity” (here).

VERDICT

False. Boris Johnson fell seriously ill with COVID-19 in April 2020 and was treated in intensive care. He received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in March 2021. Current evidence shows antibodies from COVID-19 do not give a person lasting immunity, and therefore inoculation is still advised.

