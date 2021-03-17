REFILE-Fact Check-The World Health Organisation supports mask-wearing to combat COVID-19, having updated its guidance in June 2020

Corrected paragraph formatting

A Facebook post has questioned the reasoning behind making face masks compulsory after pointing to a video from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that advises there is no need to wear them if a person is not sick. This post is misleading as the WHO guidance is more than a year old and was issued more than a month before the WHO characterised the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

The status, which was uploaded on March 12 and has over 420 likes, shows a video of WHO consultant Christine Francis explaining: “If you do not have these COVID-19 symptoms, you do not have to wear masks because there is no evidence that they protect people who are not sick.”

The accompanying caption reads: “WHO Advice on Masks...So if the World Health Organisation (WHO) tell us that we don’t need to wear a mask unless we are ill, why on earth are they ‘mandatory’? Surely they are not being used as a weapon of fear and control for the radicalised mainstream media masses? Political symbol, or is it for your health?” (here). The video of Francis was originally released on Feb. 7, 2020. (here). At the time, the WHO did not suggest the public wore masks because, as the WHO’s executive director of health emergencies programme Dr. Mike Ryan said, there was “no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit”. (26.40) (here)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, swathes of evidence have emerged suggesting that mask-wearing does reduce transmission of COVID-19. The WHO changed its guidance in favour of masks on June 5, 2020, stating: “We have new research findings…that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier ... for potentially infectious droplets.” (here).

The most up-to-date WHO advice on masks from Dec. 2020 is clear that: “Masks are a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives.

“Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive ‘Do it all!’ approach including physical distancing, avoiding crowded, closed and close-contact settings, good ventilation, cleaning hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and more.”

The WHO advises that masks should be worn by the public in crowded settings or rooms with poor ventilation, but adds: “If you have any doubts, it’s safer to simply wear a mask.”

It recommends non-medical, fabric masks for the general public and medical masks for certain individuals such as health workers and people with underlying health conditions (here). The organisation also has videos explaining when to wear masks and what fabric mask materials work best (here).

Reuters has fact-checked similar posts using outdated information to undermine public health advice here.

VERDICT

Misleading. This post questions the reasoning behind mandatory mask-wearing by using an old WHO video with out-dated advice. The WHO updated its guidance in June 2020 to be in favour of face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19.