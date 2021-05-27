Fact Check-Needle in animal microchip video not used in COVID-19 vaccine injections

A video of a needle used to microchip animals that is circulating online does not prove this is being done on humans with COVID-19 vaccines because the needle in the video is more than double the thickness of COVID-19 vaccine needles and does not store liquid.

After social media users started posting videos of magnets attracted to the site of a COVID-19 injection claiming it proves the vaccine contains a microchip (here), a TikTok user posted a video (vm.tiktok.com/ZMen1mRyd/) of an animal microchip coming out of a syringe and a magnet attracting to this microchip. Comments show that some people believe the TikTok video proves a microchip has been inserted with the COVID-19 vaccine, with some suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic has been faked to get everyone microchipped. These comments include: “he is just showing you how easy it would be to stick a microchip in a vaccine” (here); “this is what’s in the needles sent to us for Covid shots”; “tracking device inside the vaccine?” (here); “people tell me this is fake. Fake like the plandemic” (here).

Reuters explained here that the “magnet challenge” does not prove COVID-19 jabs contain metal or a microchip. Reuters has also previously debunked other claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip here , here and here .

The packet containing the syringe shown at the beginning of the TikTok video and the branding on the syringe show that it is produced by the company Microchip ID Systems (here), which makes microchips for the identification of animals. The green syringe can be seen on its website here , here , here and here . The additional information tab on these pages explains that this is a “15 gauge ‘mini’ needle”, used to administer several of the company’s microchips.

The gauge number refers to the size of the hole in the needle - the higher the gauge number the smaller the hole and therefore the thinner the needle (here , here).

A guide produced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in conjunction with the CDC shows here and here that needles with a 22-25 gauge are provided in supply kits for administering the three COVID-19 vaccines granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (here). This U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guide here shows that needles thicker than 22 gauge are not recommended for vaccine administration in the United States.

As such, the Microchip ID systems needle is more than double the thickness of COVID-19 vaccine needles: the 15 gauge Microchip ID needle has an outer diameter of approximately 1.83mm, while a 22 gauge needle (the thickest needle used for COVID-19 vaccines) measures 1.11mm thinner with an outer diameter of 0.72mm (here , here , here).

A representative for Microchip ID also told Reuters over the phone that its syringe does not have capacity to store liquid in it, which would be needed for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He added the animal microchip is a transponder used to identify animals and does not have any other capabilities: people can only scan the chip with a microchip reader, find the number and search the database for the animal. He said it would need battery technology for other capabilities to be available but “there’s no battery small enough”.

False. The animal microchip needle shown in the video could not be used for the COVID-19 vaccine as it is too thick and cannot store liquid.

