Fact Check-UK passport holders must comply with the COVID-19 travel rules   

Hundreds of Facebook users have distributed baseless claims that UK passport holders do not need to comply with coronavirus travel restrictions and can sue the government for fraud.

Reuters showed the post (here) to British legal scholar Professor Alison Young (here), who responded in an email: “It’s almost difficult to know where to start! To say this is misleading is an understatement.”

This check will break down the most problematic claims.

INALIENABLE RIGHTS

The Facebook post begins by saying: “Take no notice of Boris and his co-conspirators. You have inalienable rights to travel not him, police or courts can take it away or stop it.”

However, Young explained, there are no inalienable rights in the UK. The term refers to the principle that certain rights cannot be removed by legislation, which is recognised by the United States Constitution (here and bit.ly/3g6v3Jj). This document is the supreme law that governs the U.S (here).

The UK, by contrast, is a parliamentary democracy (here) based on parliamentary legislative supremacy (here). This means parliament can create or end any law, including a right to free movement.

During the pandemic, the UK government has used emergency legislation – mostly Part 2A of the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 (here) – to introduce public health rules for England and Wales. These regulations have been approved by parliament in different ways (here) and were proven to be lawful in a legal challenge (here). In summary, UK citizens have no inalienable rights and must comply with the law.

FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT

Young told Reuters that there “is no general right to free movement of persons in the UK”, which is contrary to the Facebook post’s claim that no government has the power to prevent travel.

Fundamental rights and freedoms in the UK are outlined in the Human Rights Act 1998, which incorporated principles of the European Convention on Human Rights (here). Article 5 says you have the right to move around the UK and to travel abroad unless there are laws preventing you from doing so. These laws are allowed in certain circumstances, including preventing the spread of infectious diseases (here).

PASSPORTS

The Facebook status also alleges that passport holders can claim for “misrepresentation and fraud” if their rights to travel are removed, because “you paid a fee for the passport”. This is not true. Passports are not a contract between you and the government.

“You have no legal right to a passport. It is issued at the discretion of the Home Secretary and the money you pay is an administration fee, not a contract in which you purchase a passport. So, there is no element of fraud or misrepresentation”, said Young.

She added that passports do not provide the right to leave the UK and enter other countries. The government outlines this information here .

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

The post concludes by asking: “Where is my name on a list or a letter addressed to me personally that says I cannot travel and where has Queen Elizabeth…said I can no longer travel?”

However, Young explained, it is governments who decide who can enter or leave their country, a power regulated by domestic and international law. Legislation permits the closure of borders for health reasons, such as a pandemic.

VERDICT

False. Passport holders are legally bound to comply with COVID-19 restrictions limiting travel within and beyond the UK.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .