Fact Check-Homeless people are able to receive COVID stimulus payments

As millions of people across the United States prepare to receive $1,400 payments under the latest round of coronavirus relief, posts being shared on social media claimed those who are homeless may also receive the money on a debit card. The information was met with disbelief by some readers, but it is correct: homeless people fulfilling the eligibility criteria are able to access the American Rescue Plan payments through checks or pre-paid cards, with or without the help of professional tax services.

Examples of posts making this claim can be seen here , here and here . A screenshot shown in one such post reads: "I wish all homeless people got the $1400 too,". In response is a comment: "they can if they come see me at Liberty tax, we will do an EIP return and have it put on a debit card for them".

Commenters asked if the information was true and how it was possible to receive the payments without a mailing address or a driver’s license or if a person hadn’t filed taxes.

“They would not be eligible if they didn’t pay taxes last year. So thats some sort of a scam lmao,” wrote one. “Ok but they don’t have jobs to get a w2 to get taxes back.... sooo I’m pretty sure this is illegal,” wrote another.

In a statement to Reuters Fact Check via email, an IRS spokesman said: “Since the first round of stimulus payments, the IRS has been working extensively with partner and outreach groups across the country to reach the homeless community. These efforts helped many in the homeless community sign up for payments, but more remain eligible.”

U.S. residents who filed a 2020 or 2019 tax return and have incomes below certain thresholds are eligible for what is called an “Economic Impact Payment,” according to the IRS. People who do not usually file tax returns but registered on IRS.gov for the first round of direct payments last year as “non-filers” or who receive federal benefits such as Social Security are also eligible for the payments (here).

“For those who haven’t filed a tax return or signed up previously, they remain eligible for the third stimulus payment – and can also qualify for the previous payments - by filing a 2020 tax return,” the IRS spokesman added.

There are multiple ways homeless people can file for and receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is in charge of distributing the money. A person does not have to have an income to file a tax return, as explained by the tax software company Intuit (here).

People can file a return for free (here) or at a volunteer tax assistance site (here), according to the IRS. They can also use a paid professional service (here).

The IRS is “working aggressively with partner groups inside and outside the tax community” to help people receive the stimulus payments, the spokesman said.

The federal government will mail stimulus payments that are not directly deposited in bank accounts as checks or “EIP” debit cards issued by VISA (here). Homeless people can use the mailing address of a family member, friend or shelter, according to the Federal Trade Commission (here).

For a fee, the company Liberty Tax will file a customer’s return and then provide the stimulus payment on a prepaid card issued by Mastercard (here). Those who file with H & R Block can have their payments deposited in Emerald Card accounts (here).

VERDICT

True. Homeless people who meet eligibility criteria can receive stimulus payments on a prepaid debit card.

