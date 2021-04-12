Fact Check-The WHO did not say 377 out of every 100,000 people die from COVID-19 vaccines 

A Facebook user who says he is citing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) when he claims 377 out of every 100,000 people are killed by a COVID-19 vaccine is spreading false information. The figure itself does not match up with publicly available data – and the WHO told Reuters it had released no such information.

The user posted the same claim to Facebook in February and March (here, here), as well as his account on another platform (here , here) and his personal website (here). This has resulted in other Facebook users copying and pasting the same claim (here , here , here , here , here , here , here).

One post reads: “If they stop vaxxing, a minimum of 377 out of every 100k people who would otherwise have been fatally injected will live.” In another, he points to his source: “According to a leaked WHO safety study, if they stop vaxxing, a minimum of 377 out of every 100K people who would otherwise have been fatally injected will live.”

Reuters was unable to find any public source that aligns with this claim – and the WHO said by email that no such safety study exists.

At the end of March, the WHO released an article detailing the ways in which it makes vaccine safety a priority. It also deemed COVID-19 vaccines “safe and effective” (here). Reports of a potential link between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare condition culminated by blood clots and low platelets prompted the organisation to release a statement on April 7 with a review of data from British and European Union drug regulators (here).

It said a link was “considered plausible but is not confirmed” and noted the small number of cases against the more than 200 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab that had been administered worldwide.

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is normal for countries to identify potential adverse events following immunization,” the WHO added. “This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but they must be investigated to ensure that any safety concerns are addressed quickly. Vaccines, like all medicines, can have side effects. The administration of vaccines is based on a risk versus benefit analysis.”

Data from the UK’s Yellow Card scheme, a website for citizens to report possible adverse reactions to vaccines (ADR), is compiled into a weekly report published by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and includes reports of possible ADRs in which a patient has later died (yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/, here).

The latest report includes data up to March 28, when a total 30,445,284 people had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Of these, an estimated 10.9 million were doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, 19.5 million of Oxford/AstraZeneca (here). There have been 302 reports of a suspected ADR where the patient died shortly after the Pfizer jab, 472 after the Oxford vaccine, and 12 where the brand was unspecified, ie: a total of 786 out of 30.4 million doses.

In context, if these suspected fatal ADRs are confirmed, this would be a rate of around two or three people per 100,000 – a far cry from the 377 per 100,000 cited in the original Facebook post.

“The expected benefits of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and serious complications associated with COVID-19 far outweigh any currently known side effects,” the MHRA said in its conclusion of the weekly report. “As with all vaccines and medicines, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is continuously monitored and benefits and possible risks remain under review.”

Referencing the potential link to blood clots, the MHRA said the condition was “extremely rare” but that an investigation was underway. In a separate statement, it added: “The MHRA’s scientific review of UK reports of extremely rare and unlikely to occur specific blood clots with lowered platelets has concluded that the evidence of a link with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is stronger but more work is still needed […]

“Vaccines are the best way to protect people from COVID-19 and have already saved thousands of lives. Everyone should continue to get their vaccination when asked to do so unless specifically advised otherwise” (here).

As of April 12, there have been 135,980,000 cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, while more than 3 million people have died (here).

VERDICT

False. The WHO told Reuters the alleged safety study being cited does not exist. Reuters was unable to find any evidence of data that shows 377 out of 100,000 people die from COVID-19 vaccines.

