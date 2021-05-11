Fact Check-Pandemic denial meme uses miscaptioned photograph

A meme questioning the authenticity of the coronavirus pandemic uses two photographs: one of a deceased man lying in a street in Wuhan, China and one of a massive 2018 protest that predates COVID-19. The accompanying text reads, “Can someone explain how we went from people dropping in the streets to millions of people protesting and nobody dropping dead in the streets?!?”

Contrary to the caption in the top photo, there has been no confirmation that the deceased man who appears in the top photo died from COVID-19, although given the context, it is possible.

The original photograph was taken by AFP’s Hector Retamal and more information about the team of AFP photographers who spent time inside the epicenter of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China can be seen here .

According to the blog entry by Retamal, the photographer was called to a scene in the Chinese city where a man was lying lifeless on the street. “We’ll never be able to confirm that he actually died from the virus,” he wrote. “But in a country like China, it was really telling that a guy had been left on the road 50 meters from a hospital entrance for two hours.”

The bottom photo showing a protest was not taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a previous fact-check Reuters shared a tweet from Washington Post photographer Salwan Georges (here). Georges snapped the protest shot, which dates to the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C. in 2018. This isn’t the first time the photograph has been miscaptioned and used out of context; Reuters fact-checked it in the past here and here .

Protests did occur during the pandemic, however. Examples of marches and protests held in the United States and other locations in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd can be seen in Reuters footage here , here and here .

Rolling Stone and LA Times coverage of the protests and whether the large crowds posed a pandemic spread risk can be seen here and here .

VERDICT

Misleading. The photos used in this pandemic denial meme are miscaptioned. One photo shown depicts a man who died in Wuhan, China. The other photo was taken at a March for Our Lives protest in 2018 and predates COVID-19.

