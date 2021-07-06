Fact Check-It is ‘extremely rare’ for people to attend Edinburgh’s largest A&E with suspected vaccine reactions

Claims that Edinburgh’s largest accident and emergency department (A&E) is “overrun” with people experiencing severe side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines are not true, a hospital spokesperson has told Reuters.

The suggestion was first seen on Facebook in mid-June after a user took a screenshot of a post from a woman claiming to have recently visited the department. “I was in the Edinburgh Royal infirmary accident and emergency department last night,” she wrote. “Mostly people with blood clots, suspected blood clots, seizures, and non stop [sic] shaking after the jab” (here and here).

She continued: “One man was making a point of showing everyone his arm and begging everyone not to take it. He was beside himself with worry and said he regrets getting the first one and definitely won’t get the second.”

The post then goes on to say people without symptoms of reaction to vaccines were turned away. This, the user said, included a woman in “excruciating pain” who needed treatment for her gallbladder and a man who “suddenly went blind in one eye”.

Two separate Facebook users shared the screenshot to their own profiles, claiming nurses had told their patients not the get the COVID-19 shot because hospitals are “over run with the vaccine damaged”.

However, this is not true. While NHS Lothian - the trust that manages the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary - cannot comment on individual cases, it told Reuters that it was not the case that its A&E department was overrun by people reacting severely to vaccines.

“It is extremely rare for people to attend A&E with suspected COVID-19 vaccine reactions and we are not experiencing people attending A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following their vaccination with the pattern of symptoms being reported,” said Dr Tracey Gilles, the medical director for NHS Lothian.

Moreover, latest available data from the Yellow Card scheme, the system that tracks suspected adverse reactions, shows there have been 32 reports of blood clots in people who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine up to June 23 in Scotland. There are a further 26 reports in undisclosed locations of the United Kingdom (here).

Following the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, there have been 12 reports of major blood clots across the entire UK. None have been reported after the Moderna shot.

It is important to note that these reports to the Yellow Card scheme are not confirmed adverse reactions, as addressed in a previous Reuters check here.

VERDICT

Missing context. NHS Lothian’s medical director said it is “extremely rare” for people to attend the A&E department at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary with suspected severe COVID-19 vaccine reactions.

